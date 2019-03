Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received Lt Gen Eid bin Awad al Shalawi, Commander of the GCC Unified Military Command (UMC) and his accompanying delegation, at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Tuesday. They discussed military cooperation. The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

