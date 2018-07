London: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, met Gavin Williamson, Britain’s Secretary of Defence, in London on Tuesday. Sayyid Badr is in the UK to take part in the Farnborough Airshow. During the meeting, both ministers discussed the preparations for Omani-British join war exercise, which is scheduled to be held in the Sultanate in the last quarter of this year.

