Sayyid Badr leaves for Saudi Arabia

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, left here yesterday for Saudi Arabia to attend the military shows accompanying the (Peninsula Shield 1) joint military exercise due to be held in the Eastern Region today.

The participation is in response to an invitation extended to His Majesty by King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Sayyid Badr is accompanied by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Dr Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and a number of senior offices of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

The Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs was seen off at Seeb Air Base by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), the chargé d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Muscat and a number of senior officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces. — ONA

