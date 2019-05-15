Sayyid Badr, Korean official review relations

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office on Wednesday Ahn Gyu-Back, Chairman of the National Defence Committee from the Democratic Party of Korea in the Korean National Assembly. They exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the existing cooperation in all fields between the two friendly countries. The meeting also discussed issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Abu Bakr al Ghassani, Deputy Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, Kim Chang Kyu, Korean Ambassador to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the guest.

