Sayyid Badr inspects military exercise

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, on Tuesday inspected the ground and marine operation scenes of the joint Omani-British military exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3). As well as the military ground sites, the minister visited the Royal Navy of Oman’s ship Al Dhafira and the British Royal Navy ship HMS Albion both of which are part of the marine force participating in the joint exercise.

The minister was accompanied during the inspection visit by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (exercise deputy director), Major General Stuart Skeates, Commander of the British forces (assistant commander of the unified joint forces),

Major-General Richard Stanford, and senior officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the Royal British Army and the other military and security services. At the end of the visit, the minister hailed the high level of coordination and planning between the Omani and British forces to achieve the aims of the exercise as per the royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. A number of senior officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and other military and security services, civil official, and retired senior army officers on Tuesday visited the commands centres of the joint exercise at Muaskar al Murtafa’a.

