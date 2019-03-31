Sayyid Asaad reviews relations, regional issues with leaders

TUNIS: Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, received at the headquarters of the Arab Summit in Tunis on Sunday His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan. During the meeting, HH Sayyid Asaad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of permanent health and happiness to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al-Sabah, and the brotherly people of Kuwait further progress and growth.

Sheikh Sabah asked HH Sayyid Asaad to convey his greetings along with best wishes of good health, wellbeing and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

The meeting reviewed the relations between the two brotherly countries and exchanged cordial conversations and issues of common concern, in addition to discussing the topics listed on the agenda of the Arab League.

The meeting was attended from the Kuwaiti side by Nayef Falah al-Hajraf, Minister of Finance, Mohammed Abu al-Hassan, Adviser to the Emir of Kuwait and Khaled Sulaiman al-Jarallah, Deputy Foreign Minister while it was attended from the Omani side by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs and Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Adviser at Sayyid Asaad’s Office.

President Michel Aoun of the Lebanese Republic also received HH Sayyid Asaad at the Arab Summit.

During the meeting, HH Sayyid Asaad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with his best wishes of permanent health and happiness to President Aoun and the brotherly Lebanese people further progress and growth.

On his turn, President Aoun asked HH Sayyid Asaad to convey his greetings along with best wishes of good health, wellbeing and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and exchanged cordial conversations and issues of common concern, in addition to discussing the topics listed on the agenda of the Arab Summit.

Also on Sunday, King Abdullah II Ibn al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan received HH Sayyid Asaad.

HH Sayyid Asaad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of permanent health and happiness to King Abdullah II, and the brotherly Jordanian people further progress and growth.

On his turn, the King of Jordan asked HH Sayyid Asaad to convey his greetings along with best wishes of good health, wellbeing and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and exchanged cordial conversations and issues of common concern, in addition to discussing the topics listed on the agenda of the Arab League.

HH Sayyid Asaad also met with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary- General.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations and avenues of cooperation between the two sides, besides discussing topics on the agenda of the Arab Summit. — ONA

Related