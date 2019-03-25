Sayyid Asaad Receives Qatari Ambassador

His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received Ali bin Fahad al Hajri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate, in his office on Monday. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Qatar and the existing cooperation between the two sides in various fields to serve the joint interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples. The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the Advisers at the Office of HH Sayyid Asaad. — ONA

