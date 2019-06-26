Sayyid Asaad receives Jordanian foreign minister

Main Oman 

Muscat: Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office on Wednesday Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in various fields. The meeting also reviewed issues of common concern between the two sides.
 

 

The meeting was attended by Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, the Secretary-General and the Advisor at Sayyid Asaad’s Office, Zuhair Abdullah al Nsour, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

 

 

