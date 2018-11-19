Sayyid Asaad receives Chairman of Pakistani Senate

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office today Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, the Secretary-General and the two Advisors at the Office of Sayyid Asaad, Ali Javed, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistani to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA