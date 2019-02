Sayyid Asaad meets PMs, ministers

His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, met separately a number of prime ministers and foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 1st Arab-European Summit in Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt on Monday. HH Sayyid Asaad met Juri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia; Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium; Andrej Babis, Prime Minister of Czech Republic; Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister of Slovakia and Josep Borrell, Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Bilateral relations and avenues of cooperation, as well as means of promoting them in various fields were reviewed during the meetings. — ONA

Related