Sayyid Asaad invited to visit Iran

His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received an invitation from Eshaq Jahangiri, Iranian First Vice-President to visit Iran. The invitation was handed over to HH Sayyid Asaad by Dr Mohammad Reza Nuri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Sultanate, when HH Sayyid Asaad received him in Muscat on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the secretary general and the two advisers at HH Sayyid Asaad’s office. — ONA

Related