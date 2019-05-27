Sayyid Asaad bids farewell to Kazakhstani Ambassador

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office on Monday Yerzhan Mukesh, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty.

The ambassador expressed his thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to him during his tour of duty from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people, which enabled him to carry out his assignments. He also expressed wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty, and the Sultanate further progress and development under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

On his turn, Sayyid Asaad expressed his utmost thanks to the ambassador for the efforts he exerted to serve the relations between the two countries, wishing him permanent success, and the friendly people of Kazakhstan further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the Advisers at the Office of Sayyid Asaad. –ONA