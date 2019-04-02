Save energy, protect the earth

SUHAR: Majan Electricity Company, in cooperation with Suhar beach hotel in North Al Batinah, joined the world in observing the Earth Hour with the participation of the local people, employees and children. The event’s main objective was to spread the message of environment conservation to the targeted audience, which was families and their children. A painting competition for children was held on the theme ‘Earth Hour and Global Warming’. The children also engaged themselves in creating various formations using candles, learning lessons on responsible power consumption and protecting mother earth. The event ended with prize distribution to all the children.

