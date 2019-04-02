Local 

Save energy, protect the earth

Oman Observer

SUHAR: Majan Electricity Company, in cooperation with Suhar beach hotel in North Al Batinah, joined the world in observing the Earth Hour with the participation of the local people, employees and children. The event’s main objective was to spread the message of environment conservation to the targeted audience, which was families and their children. A painting competition for children was held on the theme ‘Earth Hour and Global Warming’. The children also engaged themselves in creating various formations using candles, learning lessons on responsible power consumption and protecting mother earth. The event ended with prize distribution to all the children.

You May Also Like

Muttrah Festival attracts weekend visitors

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Muttrah Festival attracts weekend visitors

American kiteboarding star wins third world title

Oman Observer Comments Off on American kiteboarding star wins third world title

Three Asian expats die in ship accident at Sohar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Three Asian expats die in ship accident at Sohar