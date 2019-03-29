Save a life and enrich your own!

From time to time health authorities and associated blood bank request a blood donation as the need for such products is always great. No doubt it is required to meet the need in hospitals and emergency rooms every day and for patients with cancer and other diseases, surgical support and accident/trauma victims.

Unfortunately, despite the high demand and the general recognition of its importance, only about a fourth of the people who are able to donate blood do. We should know that a single donation can save three lives. One blood donation provides different blood components that can help up to three different people and blood cannot be manufactured despite medical and technological advances.

We do recognize that donating blood is one of the most common ways people choose to give back to their communities, and I should here reassure you that the standard donation is approximately 450 ml, slightly less than half a litre or two cups, represents a small portion of the blood in a person’s body, as the average adult has about 5 litres.

However, most people between the ages of 17-65 are able to give blood, but regrettably around half or less our current donors are over 40. That’s why we need more young people (over the age of 17) to start giving blood, so we can make sure we have enough blood in the future. So I urge people who is aged 17 or above, a healthy individual, free of infection or disease, abstained from drugs or other intoxication to donate and save a life.

It is really beneficial to the receiver of your blood, but parallels to that is it advantageous to you too, as a donor, you will maintain a good weight especially if you are a regular donator. Adding to that, your body will stimulate new blood cell production, which in turn maintain a good health, not forgetting that blood donation also lowers the risk of cancer, beside good effects on your heart and liver.

Further, I believe that this way of regular participation in blood donation will detect any infection or some illnesses as part of pre-blood donation check-up and this is free of cost and even you ended with any disease mostly it will be in the early stage as you are checking for it regularly, so you can take an early action as well.

Ultimately, we have policies that promote transfusion safety at each step from the receipt of each product through the transfusion to the patient and always, the goal is to have processes in place to provide the right blood to the right patient at the right time for the right reason. Also, if you do not know what blood type you are, it may be helpful to find out. If your blood type is rare as in type O, your blood donation would be especially appreciated. However, all donations — no matter the type are always needed and valued, as from a single donation, different type of components, including plasma, platelets and others which can be used for different patients.

Eventually you or someone you know a friend, neighbour or family member might someday need blood. Volunteer donation fosters a feeling of doing something generous for others, I would say here your community depends on you!

Dr Yousuf Ali Al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health. He is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content of the column, he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com