Saudi women gear up for new freedom as driving ban ends

RIYADH: Women will hit the roads in Saudi Arabia on Sunday with the lifting of the world’s last ban on female drivers. The move, ordered in September last by King Salman, is part of sweeping reforms pushed by his young son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who aims to transform the economy of the country and open up its society.

“We are ready, and it will totally change our life,” said Samira al Ghamdi, a 47-year-old psychologist from Jeddah, one of the first Saudi women to be issued with a driving licence.

The lifting of the ban has been welcomed by Western allies.

Saudi women with foreign licences only began converting them earlier this month, so the number of new drivers is expected to remain low at first. It will be some time before others learning to drive at new state-run schools are road ready.

And some women still face resistance from relatives. Many accustomed to using a private driver say they are reluctant to take on the kingdom’s busy highways.

“I definitely won’t like to drive,” said Fayza al Shammary, a 22-year-old saleswoman. “I like to be a princess with someone opening the car door for me and driving me anywhere.”

The Interior Ministry plans to hire women traffic police for the first time, but it is unclear when they will be deployed.

The decision to lift the ban in the kingdom — where cinemas and concerts have also returned — is expected to boost the economy, with industries from car sales to insurance to reap returns.

It should also encourage more women into the workforce and raise productivity, if only modestly at first.

Auto companies have seized the moment with theatrical ads marking the end of the ban, and private parking garages designated “ladies” areas with pink signage. Social media is also celebrating with tweets like #You_Will_Drive_and_the_People_Are_With_You. — Reuters

