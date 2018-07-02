Saudi business delegation discusses investment

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, on Monday met in his office with an official Saudi delegation headed by Jaber bin Minwer al Meshal, Director-General for International Relations and Commercial Attaché at the Ministry of Commerce and Investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to discuss horizons of investment in the Sultanate and to promote commercial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting discussed available opportunities in the Sultanate, where the delegation was briefed on the available investment opportunities in several fields, particularly in the five sectors that the 9th Five Plan is focusing on, as well as reviewing the potentials provided by the system of ports, airports and highways.

During its visit to the Sultanate, the delegation will meet with officials from the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in addition to visiting Sohar Port to view the facilities offered for investors in the port, the free zone and industrial area of Sohar.

The meeting was attended by Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate, and officials in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE).

Meanwhile, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), also received the economic delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under the chairmanship of Jaber bin Minwer al Meshal.

The OCCI Chairman stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to enhance bilateral trade exchange and activate the private sector relations in both countries.

He affirmed that OCCI is fully ready to provide services to encourage and increase investments and trade exchange between the two countries.

On his part, head of the KAS delegation said that the visit comes within the framework of enhancing bilateral trade relations.

He stressed the importance of enhancing the economic relations through increasing reciprocal trade and joint investments.

He also stressed the distinguished relations that contribute to activating the business relations between the Omani and Saudi sides.

He pointed out that the investment opportunities enjoyed by the two countries can represent joint ventures. — ONA

