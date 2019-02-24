Saudi Arabia names first woman ambassador

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s younger brother as deputy defense minister on Saturday and named a princess as the kingdom’s first woman ambassador to the United States.

The new envoy, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, is the daughter of a former long-time ambassador to the United States.

She had a career in the private sector before joining the kingdom’s General Sports Authority where she championed women’s participation in sports and focused on increasing women’s empowerment. Reuters