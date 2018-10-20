Saudi Arabia issues statement on missing journalist

Riyadh: The government of Saudi Arabia has issued an official statement on the missing of its citizen and journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The statement said the disappearance of the journalist drew attention of Saudi Arabia at the highest levels, including the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The statement said that Saudi Arabia immediately took the necessary procedures to clarify the truth and dispatched an investigation team to Turkey on October 6 to cooperate with their Turkish counterparts.

Saudi Arabia said it is is taking the necessary measures to clarify the circumstances in the case of its citizen Jamal Khashoggi; the Kingdom affirms that all those involved will be brought to justice.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the discussions between Khashoggi and the suspects did not go as required and escalated negatively which led to the fight between and the citizen/ Khashoggi, which aggravated the situation and led to his death, in addition to their attempt to conceal what happened and cover it up, the statement said.

Investigations are underway with the detaining of the 18 persons of Saudi nationality.

Saudi King Salman has directed a ministerial committee be formed under chairmanship to restructure the General Intelligence Presidency and modernize its regulations and define its powers precisely.

Directives and resolutions ordered by the King concerning the regrettable incident of Jamal Khashoggi’s death came as an extension of the Kingdom’s commitment to consolidating justice.