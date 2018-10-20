Saudi admits Khashoggi died inside consulate

ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate. Riyadh provided no evidence to support its account of the circumstances that led to Khashoggi’s death. US President Donald Trump said the Saudi account was credible. “I think it’s a good first step, it’s a big step,” Trump said in Arizona. Trump said he would speak with the crown prince, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post columnist, went missing after entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

The Saudi public prosecutor said on Saturday that a fight broke out between Khashoggi and people who met him in the consulate, leading to his death. Eighteen Saudi nationals had been arrested, the prosecutor said in a statement. A Saudi official said: “A group of Saudis had a physical altercation and Jamal died as a result of the chokehold. They were trying to keep him quiet.” Saudi state media said King Salman had ordered the dismissal of five officials, including Saud al Qahtani, a royal court adviser, and deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Asiri. The crisis prompted the king to intervene, five sources with links to the Saudi royal family said.

The king also ordered a restructuring of the intelligence, to be led by Prince Mohammed. In Saudi Arabia, there was widespread support for the king and the crown prince on Twitter, with hashtags such as “#I am Saudi and I defend it” and “#Saudi kingdom of justice” trending. — Reuters