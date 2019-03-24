Saud Bahwan Group’s Omani staff shine at National Skills Contest

MUSCAT: Saud Bahwan Group recently concluded the Toyota National Skills Contest that was held from February 11 to March 12, 2019. Over 125 enthusiastic and skilled nationals from various branches were selected to participate in this annual event to showcase their skills. Participants registered across categories which were like General Technicians, Body and Paint Technicians, Service Advisers and Customer Relations. The minimum qualification was a secondary level certification from Toyota and minimum of 2 years’ experience in Saud Bahwan Automotive.

The skills contest consisted of a three-tier format i.e. preliminary, secondary and final elimination round. The competition spanned across for the duration of 30 days. The preliminary round had 400 contestants out of which only 125 contestants were able to qualify for the second round.

There was even stiffer competition amongst the contestants where they not only had to display their skills but also had to show their knowledge & presence of mind to cross the threshold of second round to reach the final round.

After undergoing the gruelling phases of competition only 8 contestants were able to qualify for the 3rd and final round.

Though these contestants had already undergone an 18 months Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP) in Saud Bahwan Group’s award-winning Training Centre, they were again put through a preparatory training capsule for 5 days at Saud Bahwan Group’s Training Centre, in Wattayah for better output & result.

According to a spokesperson from Saud Bahwan Group, “In our Group, Omanisation has always been given the top priority. Over the years, we have planned various initiatives that have focused on developing and nurturing local talent to take up bigger and challenging roles & profiles across Oman.

The National Skills Contest, conducted under the guidance of Toyota Motor Corporation, is one out of many such initiatives that we invest in. The intention behind organising such an event is to ensure that the contestants gain higher level of knowledge & skill set which enables and empowers them to be leaders professionally. Organising the skills contest not only enhances their skill levels but also gives a multi-fold boost to achieve high level of customer satisfaction which remains one of the prime and basic objective for any business.”

The National Skills Contest includes written and practical tests where the contestants’ knowledge and technical skills are put to test. Contestants across categories also have to undergo various other tests like On Vehicle Product Knowledge, Role Play at Service Reception for Service Advisers; Measurement and Electrical Circuit Test and Engine Electrical and Body Electrical Diagnosis Test for General Technicians; Aligning & Welding and Panel Dent Repair for Body Technicians; Metallic Colour Refinishing Coating and Metallic Colour Matching for Paint Technicians and Customer Complaint Handling Role Play for Customer Relations Representatives.

Winners in these categories will have an exclusive opportunity to participate in the 2020 Annual Assembly of International Customer Service Champions at Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan.

At Saud Bahwan Group, a large and growing cadre of Omani staff is present all over Oman. They are employed in various functional areas including Sales & Marketing, Service & Parts, Customer Care, Advertising, Accounts, Audit, Instalment Credit, Administration, Warehousing, Computer Service, Personnel & Omanisation and Human Resource Development.

Related