Saud Bahwan Group honours Oman’s football team

Muscat: Saud Bahwan Group, recently celebrated Oman football team’s astounding ‘Arabian Gulf Cup’ win by honouring them at a special function held at the Ford showroom at Wattayah.

During the ceremony, Mr Saud Mohammed Bahwan and Mr Abdullah Mohammed Bahwan gifted the keys of 24 brand new Ford Figos to members of the triumphant national team.

Congratulating the members of the winning team, Mr Saud Mohammed Bahwan, said, “Football is a passion. It’s more than just a sport. In the GCC especially, football standards have always been high and competitive. Yet in such an environment, Team Oman has emerged victorious yet again. And that is a matter of immense pride, for all of us here in Oman. Congratulations, you have done the nation proud.”

Handing over the keys to the team members, he said, “Ford Figo is powerful, efficient and dynamic. It is one of most popular vehicles around the world. That is why the Ford Figo is the perfect gift for the Gulf Cup winners who have once again demonstrated their sporting excellence,” he added.

A representative of the Oman Football Association paid glowing tributes to the National team players. He said, “Our players performed exceptionally well in all aspects of the game. Their passion and unparalleled zeal to emerge victorious is what really set them apart. This win is surely well deserved.”

Conveying his heartfelt gratitude for this generous honour he said, “We are indeed very happy with this kind gesture and thank Saud Bahwan Group for such wonderful gifts. This simply underlines the Group’s commitment to promoting sports and sporting talents in the country. I am sure such a thoughtful deed will only inspire the players to continue to put in their best and bring laurels to our great nation.”

