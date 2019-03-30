Satisfied over current oil prices: Rumhy

Muscat: Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas expressed his satisfaction with the current prices of oil, ranging between $65-75, expecting prices to continue at this level until the end of this year.

Al Rumhy said that the Sultanate is still committed to the ministerial committee that agreed to monitor the agreement on managing the supply of crude oil to the market amongst OPEC member states and non-OPEC countries till the end of the year.

In a question about the Sultanate’s exit from the membership of the ministerial committee to monitor the agreement to reduce the production of oil within OPEC member states and those outside OPEC, the minister said that the Sultanate supported the idea of rotation of Monitoring Committee Membership that was agreed by OPEC plus group.

Rumhy added as the Sultanate has completed two years as a member of the Committee, therefore it was agreed by OPEC secretariat that another country should join the committee.

On the investment in an oil refinery in Sri Lanka, Al Rumhi said that the Sultanate, represented by Oman Oil Company (OOC) is currently considering the feasibility of participation of up to 30 per cent of this oil project.