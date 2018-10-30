Sas48 contest hosted by ITA, Bank Muscat begins on November 1

MUSCAT: The Information Technology Authority (ITA) and Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, have joined hands to host Sas48 competition at the bank’s head office from November 1-3. Following on the success of the previous edition of Sas48 contest jointly hosted by ITA and the bank, 100 participants have registered for the competition aimed at promoting entrepreneurship by young Omanis in the field of information communication technology (ICT).

The 48-hour contest targets an important segment of mobile app developers, programmers and others interested in technology and mobile app development. The contestants are required to demonstrate in 48 hours their creative skills in ICT and develop innovative mobile applications.

The contest will be held under the supervision of a specialised team. The participants will be divided into teams to work on creative ideas linked to tourism, logistics and other important sectors contributing to the development of Omani economy. The winners will be honoured at the concluding ceremony to be held on November 3 under the auspices of Eng Ahmed Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of ITA.

Hassan Fida al Lawati, Director General of Digital Society Development Division at ITA, said: “Sas48 is one of the competitions that we are keen to support and organise due to its significance in promoting competition and enthusiasm among young Omanis to be creative, innovative and to help them unleash their entrepreneurial spirit in ICT field.

We believe that our young talents are capable of producing promising and leading IT solutions and projects within 48 hours. At ITA, we appreciate Bank Muscat’s efforts and role in supporting such competitions and encouraging the entrepreneurship culture in Oman.”

Ahmed Omar al Ojaili, Senior AGM – IT, said: “As part of the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in supporting Omani youth, Bank Muscat is pleased to join hands with ITA to host the Sas48 contest. The initiative underscores the importance of ICT in boosting the development of economy in the Sultanate. Bank Muscat is a leader in using technology to make financial services more efficient. Focused on the future, Bank Muscat has redefined the banking culture in Oman with innovative initiatives driven by technology to retain its leading position.”

