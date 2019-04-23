SANS Muscat 2019 to offer cybersecurity training

SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training, announced SANS Muscat 2019, the company’s first ever cybersecurity training event to be held in Oman, from April 27, 2019 to May 2, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel, Muscat.

The event, which is already highly subscribed, aims to develop deep, hands-on skills among cybersecurity professionals in the country through its popular immersion-style training.

Expert SANS instructors will help participants develop high-level skills in incident handling, computer crime investigation, hacker tools workshop, security operations centres, network security architecture, automation and continuous security monitoring.

Inside Oman, proactive initiatives by the Oman Information Technology Authority and Oman Computer Emergency Readiness Team amongst others, have helped to raise the cyber readiness position of Oman to global benchmark levels.

According to the Global Cybersecurity Index 2018 published by the International Telecommunication Union, Oman ranks second amongst Arab countries with the highest score in the organisational pillar and with a strong score for the cooperation pillar.

“It is our pleasure to roll out our first ever SANS cybersecurity training event in Muscat. The Sultanate has some of the best cybersecurity awareness measures across the government and public sector institutions in the Arab world. SANS Institute is proud to host this event in Muscat and play its part in raising awareness and competency levels in cybersecurity techniques and practices amongst the cybersecurity professionals in government organisations, supporting institutions, and public and private sector organisations,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa at SANS Institute.

“In-depth, deep dive and hands-on training programmes such as SANS Muscat 2019, will help raise the competency levels of in-country cybersecurity professionals to global levels.

They will be even better prepared to detect, thwart, and remediate sophisticated and nation state type of threat actors. At SANS Muscat 2019, our world-leading, global cybersecurity experts, will provide the kind of hands-on immersion style training that will give the cross section of attendees the skills they need to distinguish themselves as true information security leaders,” added Baltagi.

Related