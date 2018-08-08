Sand envelops Bidiya main road

Muscat: Royal Oman Police has warned motorists about sand spread over the main road in Bidiya. It has urged the motorists to reduce speed limits and follow road safety guidelines. Bidiya, 233 km away from Muscat, is known for the sand dunes that attract tourists. There are some ancient forts spread over Bidiya, including the Al Muntarib Fort which was renovated by the Ministry of Culture. Another popular destination, Wadi Bani Khalid, which is about 40 km from the town by road.

Related