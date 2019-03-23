Sanad Services Centres told to stick to rules

Muscat, March 23 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry held a meeting with the owners of the Sanad Services Centres to discuss the investors’ feedback on ‘Invest Easy’ system. It also discussed challenges being faced by these centres which provide services to the government organisations. Violations by these centres regarding the commercial names were also discussed. In the meeting, there was emphasis on the rules regarding these names as well as on helping investors in the process of choosing these names to serve their commercial activities.

During the meeting, also there was emphasis on the verification of the accuracy of the documents entered into the Invest Easy system. It was stressed that the documents, especially the bank statements or certificates, and their validity should be checked and verified by the competent authorities.

On the other hand, the owners of Sanad Services Centre stressed that the “Invest Easy” was one of the best government systems which provide services to investors. They urged government organisations to swiftly join the system to make the availability of the services easy for investors and to make sure that the transactions are completed at the earliest.

They said that the “Invest Easy” system has helped in exposing the fake registrations and control the negative effect on the economy.

The ministry said that the number of transactions done through the “Invest Easy” from January 2018 till the end of February 2019 reached to 230,332.

Mubarak bin Mohammed al Dohani, Director-General of Trade in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said: “Invest Easy is one of the important pillars which contributed to the integration of more than 30 government organisations for exchange of information and data for investors in the Sultanate.

He said that the system of licensing integration was now linked with eight main government organisations; Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Ministry of Transport and Communications and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

The integration with the ‘Invest Easy’ system helps them in obtaining licenses or permits for economic activities as well as approvals of various government organisations. For the process, personal visit is not required.

Al Dohani said the Invest Easy has helped the investors to do business in the Sultanate. This has saved time and efforts of investors and entrepreneurs. Al Dohani said that the recent meeting with the owners of the Sanad Services Centres was aimed at identifying the difficulties and challenges faced by them and to find their solutions of the obstacles which slows the speed of the system. He said that the Sanad offered many electronic services to government organisations. It has won the confidence of investors.

Ishaq bin Abdullah al Ismaeli, owner of Al Imtenan Al Wataniyah Office, said: “In the meeting with officials at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, some of the challenges faced by the Sanad Services Centre, which provide services of the “Invest Easy” system were discussed. He expressed hope that these challenges and problems would be overcame soon.

Younis bin Khamis al Toobi, Managing Director of Umm Mira Al Hasani Trading Centre, said: “From my point of view, the system ‘Invest Easy” was one of the best e-government systems I deal with and the services of which are provided through the office. The system has made the completion of work easy. But it is important for concerned authorities to deal with this system to make the process easy.

Mona bint Said al Mawaliyah, owner of Muna Al Mawaly Trading Establishment in Barka, said: “During our meeting with officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, we discussed the continued challenges faced by all of us in ‘Invest Easy’ system. There are problems in some activities which would be ended soon. The experts in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry are trying to improve the system.

