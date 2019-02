San Francisco: Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a smartphone that folds open to be a tablet, becoming the first major manufacturer to offer the feature as it strives to stoke excitement in a slumping market.

The South Korean giant also appeared to get the jump on rivals by announcing the first smartphone for fifth-generation — or 5G —wireless networks, while stepping up its efforts in artificial intelligence and wearables.

The Galaxy Fold, unveiled at a San Francisco event, serves as a smartphone with a 4.6-inch display and opens like a book to become a 7.3-inch tablet.

The Fold will be available April 26 starting at $1,980, the company said. The S10 handsets, coming in four versions, will offer rich colour displays, longer battery life and sophisticated cameras. They will feature AI-enhanced software and wireless charging capabilities.

No price or release date was announced for the S10 5G version. Other options include the S10e starting at $749, and the largest version, the S10 Plus, at $999 — which will be available from March 8.

Samsung also announced that its digital assistant Bixby will be available in new languages — British English, German, Italian and Spanish — in addition to the already available US English, Korean and Mandarin Chinese.

The company also introduced a new lineup of wearable tech devices including its Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch, Galaxy Fit trackers and its cord-free earbuds, called Galaxy Buds.

The smartwatch will support apps designed to monitor blood pressure and stress indicators and is designed to detect a variety of workouts including running, biking and rowing.— AFP

