Samsung introduces world’s first LPDDR5 DRAM chip

Samsung has officially unveiled the world’s first LPDDR5 DRAM for mobile devices. The company confirms it has completed tests on an 8 GB LPDDR5 prototype, which could result in faster, more efficient phones. The memory in question is described as a faster and less power-hungry RAM that’ll be used to power machine learning applications in 5G-capable smartphones. Compared with devices that have LPDDR4X chips, Samsung’s 8 GB LPDDR5 DRAM offers data rates up to 1.5 times faster: it’s capable of transferring 6,400 Mbps, meaning it can move 51 GB worth of files in literally a second, which Samsung says is the equivalent of 14 HD video files. Samsung is now officially the first company to announce a validation of its LPDDR5 prototype, which is a significant inroad given that LPDDR5 is so cutting edge that the standard itself has yet to be completed, according to AnandTech.

