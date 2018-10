The South Korean handset maker Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy Tab S4 tablet in India. It competes with the iPad Pro models and has a large OLED display as its highlight. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 price in India is Rs 57,900 and it will be up for sale on Samsung’s online store and leading offline retailers. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab S4 in two hues — Black and Gray. The tablet can also be picked up from Amazon India.

