Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch now tipped for Aug 7

The Galaxy Note 10 is widely expected to launch in August but multiple reports in the past have been suggesting different dates. While it was previously reported that the launch would take place on August 10, a new report now suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 will be unveiled on August 7 at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. Cnet reported on the new Galaxy Note 10 launch date based on people familiar with the company’s plans. The August 7 launch date is yet to be confirmed by Samsung and things could still change in the weeks to come. At the upcoming Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to announce not just a Galaxy Note 10 but also a Galaxy Note 10 Pro model. The biggest changes expected from the Note 10 series is the display, which will see a punch-hole cutout on the top centre of the screen and a vertical camera setup on the back.

