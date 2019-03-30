Samsung announces Galaxy A70 with triple camera

Samsung Electronics announced the launch of Galaxy A70 in its popular Galaxy A range next month. Featuring a 6.7-inch Infinity-U display along with the biggest screen in the Galaxy A portfolio to date, Galaxy A70 provides a more immersive edge-to-edge experience, the company said. The device will be unveiled on April 10. Galaxy A70 has a triple camera system with a 32MP super high-resolution front and rear lens. The device comes with 4,500mAh battery and super-charging technology.

