Samayil Industrial City development panel holds review meeting

In line with the efforts undertaken by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) to enhance the performance in its various industrial cities, Samayil Industrial City’s Development Committee yesterday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Dawood bin Salim al Hadabi, Director General of Samayil Industrial City, to discuss the services provided by Madayn to the companies and factories operating in the cluster.

The meeting, which was held in the presence of owners of companies and CEOs of factories, aimed at disseminating awareness on the offered business services that aspire at making Samayil Industrial City an integrated city equipped with advanced infrastructure and facilities for the local and international entities.

The committee also discussed the significance of boosting the competitiveness of the locally manufactured products in terms of price and quality, stressing that this will only be achieved through enhancing cooperation, communication and partnership between the government and private bodies on the one hand, and the management of Samayil Industrial City and its operating companies and factories on the other hand.

During the meeting, the investors and business owners presented a set of ideas and proposals that serve the industrial city, the industrialists and the workforce of the factories. The meeting also discussed the possible mechanisms to increase the value added of Samayil Industrial City, boost its contribution to the national economy and create more investment opportunities.

Related