Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce

Ingredients

Teriyaki Sauce

1900ml Teriyaki Sauce

500ml Kikkoman soy sauce

65ml Japanese sweet cooking sauce Mirin

375gm White sugar

1900ml Water

65gm Carrot

25gm Ginger

65gm White onion

65gm Leeks

25gm Garlic

250gm Bone of chicken/beef or off cuts part of beef meat

50gm Katakuriko (Potato starch) or Corn flour

200 gm Fish Salmon Steak (Boneless)

30 ml Olive/corn oil

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Garnish:

5gm Spring onion (finely chopped or julienne)

1 pc Cherry tomato

1 pc Asparagus

METHOD

Grill the beef or chicken bone either in the oven or thick hot pan until golden brown.

Grill or sauté all the vegetables (carrot, ginger, white onion and garlic) together until you get its natural aroma.

Take a large stock pot with a thick base, mix soy sauce, mirin, sugar and water. Heat the pot on fire with a high flame, stir continuously until it boils. Put sautéed vegetables and grilled bones in and reduce the fire. Simmer continuously at the temperature of 800C to 850C for 2hrs, do not cover while simmering.

Reduce the sauce by 30% by simmering in heat. (Do not put on high flame else it will burn your sauce and taste will be bitter)

Once the sauce is ready, strain carefully. Keep the liquid and discard impurities.

Take one bowl, mix katakuriko with water just to dilute. Reheat the strained sauce until it boiled, pour diluted katakuriko slowly and stir it continuously. Switch off the fire.

Once Teriyaki sauce is ready, let it cool down and store in the freezer.

Salmon Preparation:

Marinate salmon steak with salt and pepper. Lightly dust in flour.

Heat the nonstick pan. Add cooking oil and put the salmon. The fire should be medium heat. Once it’s golden brown on one side, flip the salmon to cook the other side until golden brown.

Sauté the cherry tomato and asparagus in the same pan for about 2 minutes.

In a pan heat the Teriyaki sauce.

Put the salmon steak in serving plate. Pour the teriyaki sauce on salmon. Garnish with sautéed cherry tomato, asparagus and spring onion.

ABOUT

THIS DISH

The word teriyaki is from the Japanese words teri, which means shine or luster (given by the sugar content of the marinade) and yaki which refers to the cooking method of grilling or boiling.

Salmon is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids which can help improve fat metabolism and reduce your body’s production of triglycerides (a type of fat).

Chef Rajesh Thapa was born and raised in Nepal. At a very young age, he was inspired by Kathmandu’s local chefs and vibrant food scene and decided a career in the food and culinary industry. He moved to Dubai in 2008 and mastered the preparation of multi-cuisines while working for different five-star hotels and restaurants. During this stint, he discovered his love for Japanese food and was mentored by Japanese Chef Ando Takashi eventually becoming a master in preparation of Japanese dishes. He worked for over 10 years with Jumeirah Group around the GCC and later on moved to Oman. He is currently serving as the Head Chef of Takara located at the InterContinental Muscat. Chef Rajesh wants to leave a lasting impression in the heart of people not only through his food but his passion and education of Japanese cuisine.