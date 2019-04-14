Salaries tend to rise by 4.5pc across all sectors: Study

MUSCAT, APRIL 14 – Salaries of employees working in different sectors in the Sultanate are projected to increase by 4.5 per cent in 2019, according to a report. The report was presented at a human resources conference to discuss the latest compensation and benefit trends organised by the Omani Society for Human Resources Management (OSHRM) in association with Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the conference, Lisa Lawlor, Associate, Mercer said that this percentage salary hike can positively impact the productivity and efficiency of the workforce resulting in accelerating the national objectives.

“There can be a 4.5 per cent growth in the salaries of employees in different sectors this year. This will act as a stimulant in accelerating the production capabilities and supporting the national growth plans”, she said.

According to the report, the overall salary in Oman is expected to increase by 4.5 per cent in 2019 across all industries, with the highest increase shown at 5 per cent in life sciences industries, followed by high technology (4.5 per cent) and consumer goods (3.0 per cent), respectively.

Further, and from a benefits point of view, the prevalence of market offerings moves around private medical plan (93 per cent) air fares (91 per cent) and relocation allowance benefits (83 per cent), with the lowest being retirement benefits (9 per cent) and flexible benefits plans (6 per cent).

Lisa opined that the Vision Oman 2040 encapsulates the development of human resources and the capabilities of Omanis to keep up with technical development, manage the changes therein with high efficiency and face the ever-changing domestic and global conditions at both public and private sectors.

“Additionally, the creation of a stable holistic economic climate with a view of developing a private sector will help optimise the use of human and natural resources of the Sultanate through efficient methods and maintain environment integrity”, she said.

The first annual Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) Oman event that brought together more than 70 HR professionals who discussed the latest talent and reward trends in Oman provided a comprehensive market data on compensation and benefits for jobs across industries.

The 2019 TRS Oman Survey will include inputs from organisations operating in the country. The results will be released in October and will take place across the governorates and focuses on the proactive HR strategy that identify and nurture the people.

“HR must take an integrated approach to people strategy and leverage the right talent analytics to inform decisions on the future size and shape of the organisation”, she said.

