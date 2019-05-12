SalamAir stopped from entering Saudi airspace: CEO

Muscat: SalamAir flight from Muscat to Jeddah on May 11 returned to Muscat after it was not permitted to enter the airspace of Saudi Arabia, said Mohamed Ahmed, CEO, SalamAir, in a statement.

“The flight was returned due to missing some information of passengers’ historical data from previous flights that are normally transmitted automatically between the airline’s system and the authorities’ system. After addressing this with the Saudi authorities, the flight flew from Muscat to Jeddah on May 12 as per its regular schedule. All SalamAir flights are now cleared to fly to their Saudi destinations according to their scheduled times.”

The CEO thanked authorities in Oman and Saudi Arabia for their contributions to resolve this matter. “SalamAir is committed to complying with all regulations abiding by the highest standards of aviation practices,” the statement said.