SALAMAIR TOUCHES DOWN IN BAKU

BAKU, June 24 – A grand welcome was accorded to SalamAir’s maiden flight at the Baku International Airport in Azerbaijan on Sunday. Khalid bin Hilal al Yahmadi, Chairman, Board of Directors, and Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, were joined by top management officials. “We are happy to have launched the direct flight to Azerbaijan. We are glad to have a very supportive airport management and our prime objective will be to maintain 100 OTP (on-time performance). We are sure the number of tourists between the two countries will increase substantially,” said Mohsin al Balushi, Director of Ground Operations, SalamAir. There will be two services to Baku at 11.05 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the return flights are on Wednesdays and Fridays. They will arrive in Muscat at 6.20 am.

