SalamAir to start Dhaka flights from August 28

Muscat – SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, will introduce services to Dhaka that will be four times a week from August 28. Tickets are available through the website or the company’s call centre, a statement said.

Flights from Muscat to Dhaka will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, while flights from Dhaka will be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

One way tickets from Muscat start at RO60, while from Dhaka starts at RO74.

Earlier speaking to the Ob sever, Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO, had said that the airline is looking to increase connectivity in the region with plans to start flights to Iran, Sudan, Nepal, Kuwait,

Bangladesh and India by summer. SalamAir is planning to reinforce its fleet with additional aircrafts to support their growing network of destinations.

Captain Mohamed said, “We look forward to achieving sustainable growth in the future and providing affordable travel options that suit everyone’s needs. Therefore, we are exploring new destinations

across Asia including Peshawar, Islamabad, Shiraz, Khartoum and Dhaka among others.”