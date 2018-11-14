SalamAir to offer 48 free tickets to mark 48th National Day

Muscat SalamAir will open Oman first budget airline’s sales office in Panorama Mall inaugurated on November 15, commemorating Oman’s 48th National Day.

The airline will be giving away 48 free tickets to its growing customer base in partnership with multiple radio stations as well as social media. The new office promises customers a list of services including reservations and ticketing, itinerary changes, purchase of value-added options, as well as providing guests with general information and support to better plan their travel.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “With this launch, we were able to take a significant step forward in increasing our footprint to customers of our home base. We are continuously investing in our infrastructure as a novel airline to ensure we are available for our customers in key business locations across Muscat, the Sultanate and across the GCC as well. We encourage our passengers to always book in ways that’s most viable and convenient to them. Our trained staff is always ready to assist them in making their travel enjoyable and as seamless as possible. We are aware and fully understand our customers’ need of being served personally, thus offering them an additional choice of a city sales office was essential.”

SalamAir network consists of 14 destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Najaf, Kathmandu, Khartoum, and Dhaka. SalamAir recently signed during the Farnborough International Airshow for six additional Airbus A320neo aircraft. All routes offer a choice of fare options.