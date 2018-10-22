SalamAir to fly more flights on Dhaka-Muscat route

Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, has increased flight frequency on Dhaka-Muscat route.

SalamAir has increased the number of flights from four times a week to six to cope with the increasing market demand on budget travel from Bangladesh to the Middle East.

The increase follows the airline’s recent successful service launch between Dhaka and Muscat, reaching an average load factor of 95% on flights. The increase in frequency will allow passengers from Bangladesh conveniently connect to key destinations in the region

including Jeddah, Dubai, Doha, Shiraz, and Salalah.