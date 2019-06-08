SalamAir to add four new A320neo aircraft

Muscat, JUNE 8 – Omani budget carrier SalamAir has received a brand-new Airbus A320neo aircraft, the second of this model in the airline’s fleet. With their wider aisles, wider seats, more stowage space and fuel efficiency, the new A320neo is custom-built for SalamAir and can accommodate 180 guests. The newest addition, which will join the airline’s existing Airbus A320neo, are part of SalamAir’s extensive expansion strategy.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “We are thrilled to be one of the first airlines in the region to take receipt of the much sought-after A320neo aircraft. This new aircraft means we are opening the skies for more guests and meeting the growing demand for convenient, pocket-friendly travel options in the region. We are also expecting another A320neo aircraft delivery in June. This aircraft which offers unbelievable efficiency will help us achieve our goal of offering even more destinations to our guests, our aim being to reach 60 destinations.”

The new A320neos will sport SalamAir’s logo along with its green and blue colours representing the Sultanate’s landscape and the sea. The A320neo has a host of benefits including 20 per cent fuel burn reduction per seat and 14 per cent lower cash operating costs per seat. With nearly 50 per cent reduction in noise footprint, its quieter engine enhances guests’ comfort. Four more A320neos are set to be delivered later this year, bringing the total number of A320neos in the airline’s fleet to six.

