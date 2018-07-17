SalamAir to add 6 new aircraft to its fleet

Muscat: SalamAir has announced the addition of six brand new Airbus A320neo aircraft to its growing fleet. Oman’s first budget airline is expecting the delivery of one purchased Airbus A320neo by Q4 2018, and five leased Airbus A320neo by Q1 2019. The new A320neos are specifically customized for SalamAir to seat 180 guests, allowing more space and boosting comfort levels. With the expansion, the airline will expand its network of 12 destinations, and meet the growing demand for budget travel in the Sultanate and the region.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “We are very excited to be among the pioneer airlines that operate the in-demand A320neo in the region. This is by far the market’s most efficient short- and medium-haul aircraft in terms of fuel-efficiency resulting in lower CO 2 emissions offering an improved carbon footprint. The A320neo engine is significantly quieter in comparison with the A320, a key SalamAir proposition to our guests when it comes to offering high levels of customer service, convenience, and comfort.”

SalamAir plans to increase flight frequencies to some of its current popular destinations including Salalah, Multan, Sialkot, and Shiraz, as well as launch new routes throughout the GCC, including Kuwait City and Riyadh. The airline is also looking to introduce additional routes throughout the larger MENA region, including Khartoum, Egypt, and Iraq. The Indian sub-continent continues to be a key market for the airline that is currently exploring various destinations including Dhaka, Katmandu and various cities across India.

Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer said: “As a home-grown brand, SalamAir has demonstrated huge potential by addressing Oman’s demand for affordable travel options. The new Airbus A320neo is the best in the industry and will allow the carrier to achieve lower operating costs, greater fuel efficiency and offer the highest standard of passenger comfort.”

Captain Mohamed concluded, “The Middle East is one of the fastest growing regions within the aviation industry today and we at SalamAir, want to open the skies for more guests, making it easier and more affordable to fly. We have developed a strategic expansion plan and are committed to meeting the set benchmarks that will contribute to our overall growth and in turn contribute to growth and development of Oman’s aviation sector.”

Today, the SalamAir network consists of 12 destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, as well as newly introduced Tbilisi and Baku. All routes offer a choice of three easy fare options: Light, Friendly & Flexi. A cost-conscious menu of additional services is also available to guests, which includes extra luggage allowance, seat selection, and priority check-in. Guests can start planning their next holiday and book their tickets on www.SalamAir.com