SalamAir relaunches Salalah-Suhar route

SalamAir has announced that it will permanently reinstate its Salalah-Suhar route starting from March 29. The new flight schedule was tailored-made to allow guests to travel between the two cities over the weekend at even more convenient timings to suit their lifestyles. Tickets are now available on www.salamair.com starting from just RO21 one-way.

SalamAir was the first airline to operate from Suhar when they launched the route in July 2017 to cater to tourists from Batinah looking to enjoy the cooler weather in Salalah during the Khareef season. Over the course of five months, the airline flew over 22,000 guests between two of Oman’s key cities for business, leisure and family reunion.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, SalamAir CEO, commented, “Our goal has always been to make traveling easier and more convenient. By reinstating our direct Salalah-Suhar route, we have reduced the journey by more than two hours avoiding the travel time to Muscat. Our Guests asked us for better timings; this was not possible in the past due to some night limitations, but I would like to thank both Oman Airports and Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) for their extra effort to eliminate these limitations and approve our new convenient schedule.”

“Due to their strategic locations and access to sea, both Suhar and Salalah are important drivers of the country’s national strategy. It is therefore our responsibility, as Oman’s budget airline, to help facilitate transportation and increase connectivity between the two cities that will in-turn yield greater economic returns for the country.”

Captain Mohamed explained that this is just the beginning for this route and that SalamAir has plans to increase the frequency of its flights to daily during the Khareef season..

SalamAir has carefully chosen the timings of its flights between Salalah and Suhar to accommodate working hours. Flying twice weekly, its outbound trips from Salalah International Airport will depart at 3:45 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Suhar at 5:25 pm while return flights from Suhar depart at 6:15 pm and arrive in Salalah at 7:55 pm.

Share on: WhatsApp