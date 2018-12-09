SalamAir receives Oman’s first A320neo aircraft

Muscat, DEC 9 – SalamAir has become the first Oman-based carrier to receive the new Airbus A320neo aircraft making it one of the early Middle East recipients and operators of the highly rated model. The aircraft’s name is ‘Wadi Al Shab’, one of the key famous tourist attractions in the Sultanate, and was selected by SalamAir’s customers over the airline’s social media platforms.

This delivery of ‘Wadi Al Shab’ is part of Oman’s first budget airline fleet expansion strategy to cater to its expanding network and providing exceptional customer service and on time performance, while adding new destinations. The delivered aircraft is on a lease to purchase option along with another five Airbus A320neo expected to join SalamAir’s fleet by Q1 2019.

“As one of the fastest growing cost-effective carriers in the region, the addition of the Airbus A320neo will allow us to continue expanding our operations whether domestically or regionally,” said Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir. “This is one of the most highly rated single aisle aircraft in the aviation world. It is very efficient operationally and environmentally, helping us be one of the youngest fleets in the Middle East.”

The Captain added, “The A320neo engine is significantly quieter in comparison with the A320. Its fuel-efficiency results in an unparalleled load capacity, while its lower CO2 emissions means an improved carbon footprint, and. These qualities are all in sync with SalamAir proposition to our guests when it comes to offering high levels of customer service, convenience, and comfort.”

Today, the SalamAir network consists of 13 destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum and Dhaka. SalamAir recently signed during the Farnborough International Airshow for six additional Airbus A320neo aircraft.