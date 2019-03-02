SalamAir launches services to Alexandria

MUSCAT, MARCH 2 – SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, launched direct services to the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Saturday. With this, the carrier has increased its destinations in operation to 17, aiming at more destinations under its belt. The other destinations include both domestic and regional sectors, Asia and Africa in just over two years since starting the airline’s operations. “It gives us immense pleasure to have launched direct services to Alexandria as this marks yet another milestone in the two yet long journey of the carrier,” Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said.

The low-cost carrier has ambitious plans of expansion and it will add direct flights to Riyadh and Kuwait from Muscat, as well as Abu Dhabi and Sohar from Salalah to its expanding network. In yet another milestone, a report from the airline says its load factor reached 85 per cent in the months of January and February 2019, while total number of passengers carried to date reached 1.6 million. “Relations between Oman and Egypt have always been warm and both sides have been making all efforts to take them up and running,” said Mohd Ghoneim, Egyptian Ambassador to the Sultanate.

SalamAir will introduce a revamped website on March 16, 2019 to meet increased demand, as well as launch an Internet booking engine (IBE) offering passengers and travel agents more convenience in completing their SalamAir flight bookings among other services. SalamAir is continuing to offer more options for domestic travel in the Sultanate by restarting the Salalah-Suhar route with daily flights starting on July 1.

