SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, has launched its first flight to Tehran, Iran, from Muscat on Sunday. The airline will run three flights a week to the Iranian capital. This is the third destination added by the airline in June, after launching flights to Riyadh and Kuwait. The launch ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ridha Nouri Iran’s Ambassador Oman; Shaikh Aiman al Hosni, CEO of OMAC; Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir and other executives. Photo: @SalamAir

