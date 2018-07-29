Salamair launches direct flights to Dhaka

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, JULY 29 –

Increasing connectivity between Oman and the Indian subcontinent, SalamAir, the Sultanate’s first budget airline, has launched non-stop flights to Dhaka, Bangladesh. The new service is the airline’s fourth destination in the subcontinent, which includes Karachi, Multan and Sialkot. Return tickets to Dhaka are now available at special promotional fares.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “The new Dhaka route is another milestone in our regional expansion plans. We are responding to strong demand facilitated by the large volume of Bangladeshi travellers to Oman and other GCC countries. We will continue expanding our network and connect Oman with direct flights to key new destinations, offering our guests exciting travel possibilities with competitive market rates. Above all, whether travelling for leisure, business or returning home, our guests will enjoy a flexible rewarding itinerary.”

According to the latest statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the number of Bangladeshis working in the Sultanate is close to 700,000, making them the largest expatriate community in Oman. Catering to their needs, SalamAir will operate four direct weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to Dhaka.

Today, the SalamAir network consists of 13 destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, as well as newly introduced Tbilisi, Baku and Dhaka. SalamAir recently signed during the Farnborough International Airshow for six additional Airbus A320neo aircraft. All routes offer a choice of fare options.