SalamAir flying to Tehran, Istanbul, Trabzon

MUSCAT: SalamAir, Oman’s first low-cost airline, announced the addition of three new destinations (namely Tehran in Iran, Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey) to its growing network this summer. On June 9, SalamAir will fly to Tehran, the second destination in the Islamic Republic, after Shiraz, with three weekly flights on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. SalamAir will fly twice a week on Sunday and Wednesday to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport from July 3, 2019. In addition, direct flights between Muscat and Trabzon will be available on Monday and Friday, starting July 1.

Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said that the airline would add three new destinations which will enable the company to offer exceptional travel options within its growing network at competitive prices that meet the aspirations of passengers, noting that Tehran is a popular tourist destination with many archaeological sites, such as Grand Bazaar, Azadi Tower, Iran National Museum and Golestan Palace. The cities of Istanbul and Trabzon are also a tourist destination frequented by many tourists during the summer season.

He added “SalamAir is seeking to provide a comfortable, flexible and reliable experience and a full range of services for its passengers and continues to add new destinations and direct links between the Sultanate and friendly countries.” It is worth mentioning that SalamAir has recently received its new Airbus A320neo, making it the first company in the Sultanate to operate this model of high-efficiency aircraft in the Middle East. The move comes as part of the company’s relentless efforts to strengthen its fleet, expand its network of destinations and enrich its guests’ experience with services that meet their expectations. — ONA

