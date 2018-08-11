SalamAir expands network to Sudan, Nepal and Iraq

MUSCAT: SalamAir announced adding direct flights to Khartoum, Kathmandu, Najaf and Dhaka to its expanding network. All flights are available for purchase now at www.SalamAir.com with return fares from RO 51. With the addition of these new routes, Oman’s first budget airline is expected to carry one million passengers by end of 2018, offering guests more choice and flexibility to plan their business or leisure travels, while meeting their needs and means.

The new destinations complement a wide spectrum of traveller needs. Khartoum is the airline’s first African destination and first direct flight from the Sultanate to Sudan’s capital, while Kathmandu is the airline’s fifth Indian subcontinent destination. In addition, and in response to the high demand from the Oman, GCC and Indian subcontinent market, SalamAir will be flying four times a week to Iraq for the first time with the launch of service to Najaf.

Catering to this strategic growth, the airline recently announced the addition of six brand new Airbus A320neo aircraft to its growing fleet. It is expecting the delivery of one purchased Airbus A320neo by Q4 2018, and five leased Airbus A320neo by Q1 2019. The new A320neos are specifically customised for SalamAir to seat 180 guests, allowing more space and boosting comfort levels. Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “Our strategy is to provide affordable travel across our expanding network. The launch of our new destinations is yet another milestone in SalamAir’s young history. It allows us to continue providing our guests with exciting travel possibilities and budget-friendly rates.”

