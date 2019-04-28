SalamAir announces three new routes for summer

Muscat: SalamAir will launch three new routes this summer to Tehran in Iran, and Istanbul, and Trabzon in Turkey. The services begin in June and July this year and tickets are available for purchase now at www.SalamAir.com. The airline is the first Omani carrier to offer direct flights between Muscat and Trabzon.

SalamAir’s new Iran service begins on June 9, 2019 and connects Muscat with the capital city, Tehran. It is the second destination offered by the airline into the country after Shiraz in the south of Iran. Operating three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the 2 hours and a 35-minute flight from Muscat International Airport (MCT) departs at 3.05 pm and arrives at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) at 6.10 pm. The return journey will leave Tehran at 06.55 pm and a touchdown in Muscat at 9.00 pm.

SalamAir’s twice-weekly service from Muscat to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen begins on July 3 and runs on Wednesdays and Sundays, while the Muscat to Trabzon option starts on July 1 and operates both ways on Mondays and Fridays, with one-way tickets for each Turkish route available now from only RO 65.