SalamAir’s direct Muscat-Taif flights

Muscat 14 – SalamAir has announced the introduction of the first direct flights from Muscat to Taif. The new seasonal flights from Muscat will commence on May 15 to facilitate Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan with ticket fares starting from RO99 (return). Guests can now book on the company website.

Flying thrice weekly, its outbound trips from Muscat International Airport will depart at 11:00 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Taif at 1:20 am. Return flights from Taif are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing at 2:10 am and arriving in Muscat at 6:35 am.

“Our aim is to make traveling for Umrah easier, convenient and more affordable for our guests,” said Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir. “Despite its strategic location, pleasant weather and spiritual importance due to its close proximity to the Holly Mosque, Ta’if as a destination, has never been connected to Muscat. Its modern and efficient terminal is highly appreciated and preferred by the travelers and as a result, we have worked with the authorities to ensure that we cater to it during Holy Month of Ramadan.”

